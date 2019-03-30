Jammu: Car explodes in Banihal, investigation underway

A powerful blast in a Santro car under mysterious circumstances caused panic along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Peer Moth near Jawahar Tunnel in Banihal Saturday morning.

Giving details, sources said the blast appears to have been caused by an LPG cylinder kept inside the vehicle. The car was coming from Srinagar side, sources said, adding that the blast occurred around 11.30 am when it hit a CRPF bus from behind.

While the car was destroyed, there was slight damage to the CRPF vehicle. No one was injured as the car first caught fire before the blast, sources said. The driver of the Santro car had jumped out of the vehicle and escaped. A search operation is underway.