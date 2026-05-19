J&K minister orders probe into ‘anti-people’ bulldozer drive in Jammu, seeks action against police

This comes after the forest department, assisted by police, demolished 30-40 structures, including pucca houses, and claimed to have retrieved nearly 60 kanals of “prime forest land”. (file photo)

Jammu & Kashmir Forest Minister Javed Ahmed Rana Monday ordered a probe into a demolition drive by the forest department near Mahamaya forests on the outskirts of Jammu city — a development that could signal rift between the elected government and the UT bureaucracy.

Rana, who described the drive as “inhuman, anti-people and against law”, also asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to initiate action against police personnel for “excesses” against people during the drive. This comes after the forest department, assisted by police, demolished 30-40 structures, including pucca houses, and claimed to have retrieved nearly 60 kanals of “prime forest land”.

The minister, however, denied that it was forest land, saying it fell outside the barbed-wire fencing and that tribals occupying the land had been living there for 40 years and were reflected in revenue records.