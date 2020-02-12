Jammu: Six people, including two firefighters, injured in building collapse

Firefighters during a rescue operation at Talab Tillo in Jammu on Wednesday. (Source: ANI) Firefighters during a rescue operation at Talab Tillo in Jammu on Wednesday. (Source: ANI)

Six people, including two fire brigade personnel, were injured when a building collapsed at Talab Tillo in Jammu during the wee hours of Wednesday.

The mishap occurred when the firefighters were trying to douse a blaze in Jammu city. The injured were rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, sources said.

The injured firefighters have been identified as Puran Singh and Sat Pal, both head constables. Four residents, Lokesh Kumar, Amit, Gurpreet Singh, and Rahil were also injured.

The fire was doused later by fire brigade personnel. The police have registered a case in the matter.

