Jammu Border Villages: ‘Bunkers provide physical protection, what about mental trauma?’

At Londi village in Hiranagar sector on the International Border, a family has decided it has had enough, locked up their house and moved to a safer location. A community bunker is being constructed next to the house, and there are family bunkers in the front and back.

Advertising

Supervising the construction of community bunkers in the area, Shiv Dev Singh is not certain if hostilities between India and Pakistan have ever had the desired result. However, he is certain that “a lot of politics is at play” in the current tension between the two countries.

“Today, if you criticise the face-off between the two countries, you are immediately branded as anti-national. I want everyone to come and see what these villagers go through every day in times like these. See the empty streets and dairy animals left behind in the care of strangers. We live in comfort far away from the scene of action and give advice on what needs to be done,” he says.

The construction of bunkers, an ongoing project over several months, is happening at a feverish pace. The community bunkers provide shelter to 16-20 people, and are equipped with a kitchen space and toilet. The relatively smaller family bunkers accommodate four to five people.

Dheeraj Kumar, the contractor engaged in the construction, points towards the border and says that recently a BSF officer was shot by a Pakistani sniper just a few yards away. “These bunkers can provide physical protection, but what about the mental trauma?” he asks.

At Chanana Kothe village near Arnia, on the International Border (IB) with Pakistan, the sound of evening Azaan in a Pakistani village, a short distance away, can be heard. Pointing towards the minaret of a Pakistani mosque visible from the Indian side, 76-year-old resident Ujagar Ram says, “I have heard many prayers coming from that side throughout the day. I don’t know why.”

Referring to the sound of shelling taking place at a distance, Ujagar Ram says that the lives of villagers along the IB from Kathua to Jammu and beyond have been held hostage to the exchange of fire every now and then.

There is an air of urgency in this border belt, where villages routinely bear the brunt of mortar shelling and small arms fire from Pakistan. The normally brisk traffic on the roads leading to these villages is thin and as dusk approaches, business establishments are hurriedly wound up. “Fire aa sakda hai” (firing can take place),” says a tea shop owner in Arnia when asked about the shutters being pulled down early.

Arnia resident Tarsem Singh thinks that war between India and Pakistan is in the offing. “I have seen the 1965 war and 1971 war in Akhnoor sector. It was just like this. It took a long time to build up the momentum and the actual hostilities took place weeks later. The same will happen now,” he says.

Advertising

“This is not enough,” says Roshan Lal, an auto driver who lives in Chanana Kothe village. “The future of our children is held hostage by Pakistan due to its firing. No one wants their daughters to marry the youths of our village.”