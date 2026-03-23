Blast outside sarpanch residence in Jammu border village

Officials said that the explosion took place around 2 am outside the residence of former sapnch Jai Ram Sharma at Gawala Talab village, nearly 10 kilometres from the International Border in the Ghagwal area. (Source: Express Archives)

Panic erupted in a border village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district in the early hours of Monday following an explosion in the area.

Officials said that the explosion took place around 2 am outside the residence of former sarpanch Jai Ram Sharma at Gawala Talab village, nearly 10 kilometres from the International Border in the Ghagwal area.

While no one was injured, the explosion damaged the main gate and a portion of the boundary wall of Sharma’s house.

Police and forensic experts have collected evidence from the scene to ascertain the cause of the blast. An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is underway.