Bridge collapse near Jammu leaves several people trapped

A large number of people have gathered at the site, and the rescue operation is in progress. (Special Arrangement)

Nearly half a dozen people were reportedly trapped under the debris of a bridge that collapsed on Friday in the Ban Talab area near Jammu.

Initial reports put the number of those trapped at around four to five. There has not yet been any official confirmation about casualties.

Eyewitnesses said the bridge suddenly gave way, trapping people under debris and triggering panic in the area. Rescue teams and machinery were pressed into service to clear the debris.

A large number of people have gathered at the site, and the rescue operation is in progress.

Officials said details regarding the cause of the collapse and the exact number of casualties would be ascertained after the completion of rescue efforts.