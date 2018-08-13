Jammu: Audio recording on phone helps police crack gangrape case; two arrested, victim missing

During questioning, Pankaj revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman and used to call her using a SIM card borrowed from his friend. During questioning, Pankaj revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman and used to call her using a SIM card borrowed from his friend.

An audio recording that got saved on the mobile phone of a man without his knowledge led police to uncover a case of gangrape in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The gangrape would have otherwise remained unreported as the victim is missing. The man has been arrested.

The 19-year-old woman, who was undergoing some vocational training in Jammu, belonged to a Kashmiri family and had gone missing on July 18, the police said. The woman’s grandfather lodged a missing person complaint on August 24 after her family failed to trace her. After the complaint was lodged, the police started tracking her mobile phone location and found that it was last traced to a bridge on river Chenab.

After analysing her call detail record, the police apprehended Paramjeet Singh of Gran Morh, who disclosed that the SIM card issued in his name was being used by his friend Pankaj Khajuria. Meanwhile, the woman’s grandfather visited the police station and alleged that he had got information that his granddaughter had been kidnapped by Paramjeet Singh, Pankaj Khajuria and Naresh Kumar.

The police arrested Pankaj from his shop at Zero Morh locality of Talwara in Reasi district and during inspection of his mobile phone, they came across an audio clip of a call made by him in panic to a friend informing him about the abduction and rape of the woman.

During questioning, Pankaj revealed that he was in a relationship with the woman and used to call her using a SIM card borrowed from his friend. He said he had promised to marry her. Pankaj had called the woman to Baradari bridge outside Reasi town from where he allegedly abducted her with the help of his friend Naresh. They took her to an under-construction house at a secluded place in Talwara and allegedly gangraped her.

After the alleged gangrape, the woman went to the Chenab bridge and around 7.30 pm called Pankaj a number of times and threatened to commit suicide by jumping into the river. The woman’s last location was traced to the bridge, after which she went missing, said the police, adding that they were trying to locate the woman. Pointing out that a lookout notice has also been issued, a senior police officer said that her mobile phone is not reachable.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App