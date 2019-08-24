Army man killed in Pak firing along LoC

An Army man was killed on Friday morning as Pakistani troops continued unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The deceased was identified as Naik Rajib Thapa, 34. He was manning a forward post in Kalsia village of Nowshera sector when it came under unprovoked firing from across the border in the early hours, officials said.

The soldier was critically injured and was immediately evacuated to a military hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said. Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said Naik Thapa hailed from Mechpara village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. He is survived by his wife Khusbu Mangar Thapa, the spokesperson said, adding that he was brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier, and the nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

“The Indian Army responded strongly and effectively… Heavy damage to Pakistani soldiers have been inflicted by (our) troops,” the spokesperson said.

Thapa is the third soldier to be killed along the LoC during exchange of fire between India and Pakistan over the last six days. On Tuesday, Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh, 36, was killed during Pakistani firing in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Earlier on August 17, Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa, 35, of Dehradun was killed in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

– With PTI inputs