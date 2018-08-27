Jammu and Kashmir: Youths whose pictures with guns went viral held

The arrests were part of a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police. The arrests were part of a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police.

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed that they have arrested four youths who had posted photographs on the social media holding guns and announced that they had joined militant ranks.

The Army said that the four youths were arrested while they were trying to escape to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for arms training.

“Four newly recruited terrorists arrested in upper reaches of Kalaroos, Kupwara today morning while they were attempting to ex-filtrate across the Line of Control (LoC),” Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said.

The photographs of the youths holding guns had gone viral on Saturday.

The Army said that the four militants were accompanied by three Al-Badr Mujahideen militants, who managed to escape after a brief exchange of fire.

“After we received information about four newly recruited terrorists being guided by three terrorists of Al Badr for a planned ex-filtration, the Army in a joint operation with J&K Police laid an ambush and trapped the terrorists,” the spokesman said.

Police identified the arrested youths as Waseem Ahmad Khan (23) and Umar Bashir Sheikh (23) of Chotipora, Handwara; Tahir Habib Bhat (22)of Khuru and Danish Khazer Sheikh (22).

