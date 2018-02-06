J-K: Youth injured during Army firing in Kulgam, cops file case

Local residents said that villagers took out a protest at Hawoora village in Kulgam against the alleged beating of civilians and ransacking of houses during a search operation by the forces. (Express Photo/ Representational) Local residents said that villagers took out a protest at Hawoora village in Kulgam against the alleged beating of civilians and ransacking of houses during a search operation by the forces. (Express Photo/ Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case after a youth was injured reportedly during Army firing in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Local residents said that villagers took out a protest at Hawoora village in Kulgam against the alleged beating of civilians and ransacking of houses during a search operation by the forces. While the protest was going on, an Army patrol passed through the area and the protesters threw stones at the patrol, following which soldiers opened fire on the protesters, the locals said.

A youth, identified as Arif Ahmad Lone, was injured. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors said his condition was stable.

A senior police officer said a case had been registered, but not against the Army. “We are investigating the incident,” he said.

Last week, the police filed an FIR against the Army in connection with the killing of three civilians at Shopian, where soldiers opened fire on protesters at Gunowpora village who were pelting the Army with stones.

