J-K police issues notices to 21 WhatsApp group admins over failure to register with Kishtwar DM’s office

Jammu and Kashmir police in the hilly Kishtwar district on Tuesday issued notices to the administrators of 21 WhatsApp groups for their failure to get themselves registered with the local district within the 10-day deadline earlier fixed by it.

“Legal action is being taken against one of them who happens to be a local PDP leader for not taking action against one of his member who uploaded provocative material relating to militancy,” Kishtwar District Magistrate Angrez Singh Rana told The Indian Express. Legal action is also being taken against that member as well, he added.

On June 29, Rana had issued an order asking admins of all WhatsApp groups operating in this far-off hilly district to seek registration with his office within 10 days, otherwise they would be liable for action under the Information Technology Act, Ranbir Penal Code, the cyber crime law, any other laws in force at the time of the violation, plus the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The order had followed a report from Kishtwar SSP Abrar Chowdhary that WhatsApp groups were “circulating rumours, false information and unconfirmed or baked information”.

“While the freedom of expression through social media is important, the same comes with a responsibility and reasonable restrictions,” the DM’s order said, adding “therefore, social media group administrators with the ownership of the groups should be ready to bear this responsibility.”

He had also asked the admins to provide details of all group members, including those living abroad, and present himself before authorities when called regarding any information or image or audio or video, shared on the WhatsApp group, besides reporting any post or upload that can lead to trouble to the nearest police station.

Pointing out that it was “not a curb on freedom of expression, but just a warning to admins and their group members to be cautious while uploading any material’’, he said that Kishtwar was a “sensitive area” and circulation of rumours and objectionable material on WhatsApp groups was leading to a wedge between communities and resulting in a law and order problem.

In 2013, WhatsApp posts about alleged pro-Pakistan slogans being raised during an Eid procession had led to violence in Kishtwar, with the PSO of a local BJP leader, Sunil Sharma, accused of being involved. Three people had been killed and many injured in the violence. Since then, there have been other instances of tension in the town following posts on social networking sites, including circulation of a morphed video two-three years ago.

