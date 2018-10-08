J&K urban local body polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting for phase 1 begins amid fear, tight security

Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Election 2018 Voting LIVE UPDATES: Security has been intensified across the Valley, with officials maintaining that elaborate arrangements have been made in all the districts. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Election 2018 Voting LIVE UPDATES: Security has been intensified across the Valley, with officials maintaining that elaborate arrangements have been made in all the districts. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

As many as 1,204 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the urban local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir which began on Monday at 7 am amid tight security. After more than a decade, voters in J&K will elect their representatives to the state’s 79 municipal bodies in the four-phased polls.

Eight districts of the Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil, will vote today to elect representatives to 15 municipal councils and committees, including three wards of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

After the National Conference and the PDP announced to boycott the municipal polls, the contest is largely between the Congress, the BJP and a large number of independent candidates. Of the 598 seats in the Valley, at least 236 will be uncontested. Another 184 have received no nominations.