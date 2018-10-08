J&K urban local body polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting for phase 1 begins amid fear, tight security

Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Election 2018 Voting LIVE UPDATES: Security has been intensified across the Valley, with officials maintaining that elaborate arrangements have been made in all the districts. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)
As many as 1,204 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of the urban local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir which began on Monday at 7 am amid tight security. After more than a decade, voters in J&K will elect their representatives to the state’s 79 municipal bodies in the four-phased polls.
Eight districts of the Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil, will vote today to elect representatives to 15 municipal councils and committees, including three wards of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
After the National Conference and the PDP announced to boycott the municipal polls, the contest is largely between the Congress, the BJP and a large number of independent candidates. Of the 598 seats in the Valley, at least 236 will be uncontested. Another 184 have received no nominations.
On Sunday, senior police officials told The Indian Express that while security has already been in place for the polls, checking of vehicles has been further intensified in all districts of the Valley, especially in areas where polling will be held Monday. They said 400 more companies of central forces are also engaged for the polls. “Checkpoints have been set up in all areas, and vehicle (checking) has been intensified. We are taking all measures with regard to security and otherwise to ensure smooth polls,” said a J&K Police officer. Candidates have been provided security and accommodated at safe areas, officers said.
The Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik has called for a boycott of the municipal and panchayat polls. To avoid trouble, police have arrested several Hurriyat activists and put prominent leaders, including Mirwaiz, under house arrest. Geelani was already under house arrest, while Malik was recently arrested.
In North Kashmir’s Baramulla, a family is making last-minute appeals to voters as three of its members are contesting for the town’s municipal council. Tauseef Raina, a 27-year-old contesting the Sangri seat, says the campaign has largely been under the radar. His mother, Fareeda Begum and brother Shahid-ul-Islam, are also candidates in an election marked by boycott and palpable fear across the Valley.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir and while the speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the valley, ANI reported.
According to news agency ANI, voting is underway in the following districts: Anantnag (four wards), Budgam (one ward), Bandipore (16 wards), Baramulla (15 wards), Jammu (153 wards), Kargil (13 wards), Kupwara (18 wards), Leh (13 wards), Poonch (26 wards), Rajouri (59 wards) and Srinagar (three wards).
