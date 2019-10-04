MEA expresses regret over Malaysian PM’s UNGA remark on Kashmir

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Friday expressed regret over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad remark at the United Nations that India was “invading and occupying” Jammu and Kashmir and that it must solve the issue with Pakistan through dialogue.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the Malaysian government must refrain from making such remarks in view of the relations shared between the two nations.

“Jammu and Kashmir signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states. Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of the state. The Government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks,” Kumar said.

In his address to the UN General Assembly last week, Mohamad had said that there may be reasons for India’s action in J&K “but it is still wrong.” Despite UN resolutions, he added, J&K has been “invaded and occupied. India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem.”

The MEA spokesperson also took on Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue in the Assembly and calling for a resolution between India and Pakistan.

“In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision,” Erdogan had said.

Responding to this, Kumar told reporters, “We call upon the Turkey government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India.”

Kumar also slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “provocative and irresponsible statements” in UNGA. “I think he doesn’t know how to conduct international relationships. The most serious thing is that he gave an open call for jihad against India which is not normal,” he said.

On Khan’s claims that Islamabad had the support of 52 countries on the Kashmir issue, Kumar said Pakistan was “making up the number of countries supporting them”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated ever since New Delhi, on August 5, abrogated the provisions of Article 370, thereby revoking the special status to J&K.

While India has maintained that J&K is an internal issue, countries such as Pakistan, China, Malaysia and Turkey raised the matter at the United Nations and called for a solution to solve the dispute.