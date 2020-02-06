Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants, one CRPF man killed in encounter

Security forces at the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces at the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Two militants and a CRPF man were killed after a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday morning.

While security officials said that another “terrorist” was injured in the shootout, the family member of the injured man said he was a “civilian”.

On Wednesday morning, a special checkpoint was setup by J&K Police and CRPF at Lawaypora area on Srinagar-Baramulla highway in the morning, following intelligence inputs, said officials.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said, “Terrorists fired on a special checkpoint of CPRF and police on the city outskirts, on Srinagar- Baramulla road. They were on a two-wheeler, and in the retaliation, two terrorists were killed and one got injured. He is currently undergoing treatment,” Singh said.

CRPF Special DG (J&K Zone) Zulfiqar Hasan, who was also at the conference, said the forces had stopped the two-wheeler as three people were on it and none were wearing helmets. “The last pillion rider got down and immediately from his pheran he took out his pistol and started firing. One of the CRPF men was hit on the head; however, despite this, he fired back,” Hasan said to reporters.

The slain CRPF man has been identified as Constable Ramesh Rajan of the CRPF’s 73 battalion.

“They (security party) retaliated resulting in the death of two militants on spot. The third militant was also shot. He is alive and under arrest and has been shifted to the hospital,” Hasan said, adding that significant recoveries were made from the three militants.

