J-K: Traffic near LoC in Akhnoor sector suspended on finding abandoned object

Vehicular traffic between Khour and Palanwala near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector was suspended for the past over four hours following the detection of a tiffin box-like object lying abandoned on the road at village Nadwal.

Suspecting it to be an IED, police have confined the area and called bomb disposal squad on the spot. Skeleton traffic plies on this border road as it falls within five km from the LoC, sources added.

Significantly, the IED-like object has been detected less than 24 hours after police found an IED power circuit wrapped in a polythene sheet outside the Jammu Airport on Friday.

Following IAF bombing the terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, while there has been an escalation in incidents of Pakistani shelling and small arms fire on civilian areas along the LoC, terrorists have started targetting the otherwise peaceful Jammu region as well. On Thursday last, a teenager from Valley had hurled a hand grenade at Jammu bus stand killing two people and injuring 31 others.

The boy, who was arrested by police within hours after the attack on bus stand, told police that he was tasked by Kulgam district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen to hurl a grenade at the bus stand. He had brought the grenade from Valley in a tiffin box.