Jammu and Kashmir to experience rain showers, snow due to western disturbance

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning of a western disturbance that is likely to cause extensive rain showers and snow in Jammu and Kashmir from the February 11.

These weather conditions would last till the February 13 and would be at its peak on the 12th. This disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and Himachal Pradesh.

Now a fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir from tomorrow which will cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/snow over J & K on 11th, 12th & 13th with maximum intensity on 12th. Himachal Pradesh may also receive isolated rain/snow on these days. pic.twitter.com/vyg9L8m6BG — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) February 10, 2020

The maximum temperature varied between 3.1 degrees to 5 degrees over places at Jammu and Kashmir, while the minimum temperature was recorded between -3.1 degrees and -5 degrees.

