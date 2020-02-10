Follow Us:
Monday, February 10, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir to experience rain showers, snow due to western disturbance

The weather conditions would last for the next three days and would be at its maximum on the 12th Febuary.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2020 10:00:53 am
Jammu and Kashmir wheather, whether forecast, Indian Meteriological Department, Himachal pradesh, Himalayas, India news, Inidan express news, breaking news Along with Jammu and Kashmir, the disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and Himachal Pradesh ( Representational Image)

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a warning of a western disturbance that is likely to cause extensive rain showers and snow in Jammu and Kashmir from the February 11.

These weather conditions would last till the February 13 and would be at its peak on the 12th. This disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region and Himachal Pradesh.

The maximum temperature varied between 3.1 degrees to 5 degrees over places at Jammu and Kashmir, while the minimum temperature was recorded between -3.1 degrees and -5 degrees.

