Jammu and Kashmir: Three Hizbul militants killed in J&K encounter in Shopian

In the third major counter-insurgency operation this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police killed three Hizbul Mujahideen militants in an encounter in Shopian district’s Wachi area on Monday. Police have termed the operation a big success.

Among the three killed was Special Police Officer (SPO)-turned-militant Adil Bashir Sheikh, who in September 2018 had decamped with seven AK-47 rifles and a pistol from the official residence of then PDP legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir.

On Monday morning, a joint team of J&K Police, the Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off Wachi after specific input about the presence of militants. As the joint team of forces was moving towards the target house, the militants jumped out, opened fire and tried to break the security cordon. In the retaliatory fire, all three militants were killed.

The operation days comes after the arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was accompanying a militant commander, and the killing of another top militant commander in south Kashmir.

“There has been another successful operation this year in which three militants were killed during an encounter,” J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said at a press conference in Srinagar. “We have started 2020 with successful operations. Some days we ago, Hamad Khan (Hizbul commander from south Kashmir’s Tral) was killed with two terrorists. Some militant operatives were arrested from Srinagar together with explosive and suicide belts and the arrest of a police officer with militants is already in your knowledge. In south Kashmir, Hizbul is moving towards its end.”

DGP Singh identified the three militants killed on Monday as former SPO Sheikh, his associate Jehangir Ahmad and their group commander Waseem Ahmad Wani.

