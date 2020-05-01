J&K: Helpline numbers, online forms to facilitate travel for stranded residents

A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant liquid on the premises of a residential house in Gund jahangir Hajin. Gund jahangir village has emerged as one of the hotspots of Covid-19 in Bandipora district. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) A sanitation worker sprays disinfectant liquid on the premises of a residential house in Gund jahangir Hajin. Gund jahangir village has emerged as one of the hotspots of Covid-19 in Bandipora district. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers for stranded residents in other parts of the country, so that their return home could be facilitated.

The announcement comes a day after the Centre gave the go-ahead to facilitate the travel of migrant workers, students and other stranded persons in different parts of the country to their respective destinations. The Jammu and Kashmir administration appointed seven officers to coordinate and monitor such movements.

A standard operating procedure (SOP) was issued on Thursday differentiating between regulated and non-regulated movement and quarantine procedures.

According to an official release, registrations can be done by filling up forms online by different categories: migrant workers may fill up forms at https://forms.gle/W48hL26Ew2eBv4mt5; students at http://itss.uok.edu.in/Main/UserForm.aspx?Form=Students_Outside#top while for others, the form is available at https://forms.gle/fmMZDCVR2MAVEGCk9.

These links are hosted on website http://www.jktpo.in and http://itss.uok.edu.in/. The release also stated that movement passes will be provided after due process.

Offline registration is also available via phone.

– Migrant workers who want to return to Kashmir division may contact:

Zameer (9797172356 ) and Showkat Shafi (8899646373)

– Migrant workers who want to return to Jammu division may contact:

Labour Officers Sanjay Kumar Bhat (9419424281) and Shivika Sharma (7889663055)

-Students who want to return to Jammu division may contact:

Higher Education Department Gurdeep (9419116424) and Omran (9419167771)

– Students who want to return to Kashmir division may contact:

Ubaid (9469339499) Manzoor (7006621243)

The UT government also notified a special centre helpline number 600633308 for Kashmir. It also listed the telephone numbers of its Resident Commissioner’s office, Delhi as 011-24611210, 011-24611108, 011-24615475, 9419080444, 9419193363, 9717355186, 9910470404, 9810314773, and emails as: arcjkhcovid@gmail.com, jkhesdelhi@gmail.com.

