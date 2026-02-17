Decision on J&K statehood soon, says Union Minister; Omar cautions: ‘Been waiting for a year and a half’

Reacting to Meghwal's comment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that "no one will be satisfied" unless statehood is granted, and hoped the wait would not be long. (File image)

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday hinted at an early decision on the return of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Meghwal said “you will soon hear about a decision” on the issue.

Reacting to Meghwal’s comment, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that “no one will be satisfied” unless statehood is granted, and hoped the wait would not be long.

“See, you have raised an important issue. It is a sensitive issue,” Meghwal said. “See, the Home Minister has said in the Lok Sabha that you will get this right. It has a process and I feel that you will soon get to hear a decision (about it).”