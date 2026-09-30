Amit Shah asked me, ‘do they want to sow seeds of unrest again’: J&K Opposition leader on statehood resolution

Saying that the resolution for restoration of statehood brought by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will strain the relations between Centre and the UT government, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his displeasure over the resolution.

“The Home Minister showed his displeasure on the resolution, on pre-1953 and Article 370,” Sharma said, while talking to The Indian Express.

Sharma met the Union Home Minister on Saturday, a day after CM Abdullah moved a resolution in the Assembly, seeking immediate restoration of full statehood. “He (Amit Shah) said that they (Centre) have eradicated the unrest from Jammu and Kashmir and asked if they (National Conference government) want to sow the seeds of unrest again,” he asked.