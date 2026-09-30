Amit Shah asked me, ‘do they want to sow seeds of unrest again’: J&K Opposition leader on statehood resolution

The BJP leader said had the NC government brought a resolution only about statehood, the Centre would have supported it. “We could have kept some conditions but supported it,” he said.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarSep 30, 2026 07:12 AM IST
Amit Shah asked me, 'do they want to sow seeds of unrest again': J&K Opposition leader on statehood resolutionLeader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@Sunil_SharmaBJP)
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Saying that the resolution for restoration of statehood brought by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will strain the relations between Centre and the UT government, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed his displeasure over the resolution.

“The Home Minister showed his displeasure on the resolution, on pre-1953 and Article 370,” Sharma said, while talking to The Indian Express.

Sharma met the Union Home Minister on Saturday, a day after CM Abdullah moved a resolution in the Assembly, seeking immediate restoration of full statehood. “He (Amit Shah) said that they (Centre) have eradicated the unrest from Jammu and Kashmir and asked if they (National Conference government) want to sow the seeds of unrest again,” he asked.

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Sharma said had the NC government brought a resolution only about statehood, the Centre would have supported it. “We would have supported the statehood resolution. We could have kept some conditions but supported it. Even the Home Minister told me that restoration of statehood is their commitment and it will come,” he said.

Read | Why Omar Abdullah resolution invoked J&K autonomy, kept focus on statehood

‘Article 370 strengthened separatism’

Stating that Article 370 “strengthened separatism”, Sharma termed it a sin. “This is a big sin. It is an abuse of the Constitution. The resolution that was passed was unconstitutional. The Speaker should step down. He (Speaker) should accept that he has made a mistake and resign,” he said.

Read | Statehood yes, pre-2019 status no: BJP opposes Omar Abdullah resolution

“The (Article 370) strengthens separatism, separatism gives birth to terrorism. Do you want to get Kashmir back to those days, do you want to give birth to Hurriyat again, do you want to strengthen Jamat-e-Islami? Do you want stone pelting again?”

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Read | ‘Assembly or panchayat?’: J&K legislators slam law secretary’s letter against statehood resolution

He called for strict action over the introduction of the resolution in the House. “This resolution is invalid,” he said. “A strict provision should be kept in the Constitution so that nobody dares to do it again. There should be action on it.”

Read | As J&K passes statehood resolution, Omar’s sharp questions: ‘What does right time mean?’

Sharma ruled out an Article 371-like provision for J&K, saying it is given only to specific tribes.

The Opposition leader objected to the reference of autonomy resolution. “It is on the basis of Muslim sub-nationalism that you want a state within a state,” he said. “The Constitution has been fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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