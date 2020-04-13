Follow Us:
Monday, April 13, 2020
Jammu and Kashmir: SPO killed, another injured in militant attack in Kishtwar

Militancy had resurfaced in Kishtwar district after over six years when militants gunned down a senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar near their home in November 2018.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: April 13, 2020 4:31:05 pm
The assailants later decamped with their weapons, sources said, adding that police parties have rushed to spot.

A Special Police Officer was killed and another injured on Monday as unidentified assailants attacked them with sharp edged weapons in Jammu Kashmir’s Dachhan area of hilly Kishtwar district.

The assailants later decamped with their weapons, sources said, adding that police parties have rushed to spot.

Militancy had resurfaced in Kishtwar district after over six years when militants gunned down a senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar near their home in November 2018. Four months later in April 2019, militants killed a senior RSS functionary Chander Parkash and his PSO in Kishtwar district hospital in early April last year.

On different occasions during September last year, the police and security forces in joint operation had killed three militants and arrested a number of others who were allegedly involved into these four killings and some incidents of weapon snatching in Kishtwar town.

