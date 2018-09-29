Jammu and Kashmir: SPO flees with seven AK-47 rifles, pistol

A senior police officer said the MLA was not at his residence, when the SPO fled. (Representational Image) A senior police officer said the MLA was not at his residence, when the SPO fled. (Representational Image)

A SPECIAL Police Officer (SPO) of J&K Police posted with PDP MLA from South Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir fled with eight firearms belonging to his colleagues on Friday. Sources told The Indian Express that the SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora Shopian, fled with seven AK-47 rifles and one pistol from the MLA’s official residence in Srinagar’s Jawaharnagar area.

A high alert has been sounded and police have announced Rs 2 lakh reward for capturing the SPO. A senior police officer said the MLA was not at his residence, when the SPO fled.

“The SPO took away weapons in the late afternoon. An alert has been sounded to nab him,” said V K Birdi, DIG, Central Kashmir.

Munir Khan, ADGP (Law and Order), told The Indian Express that police are probing all angles. “We are investigating it thoroughly because the matter is very serious.”

A senior J&K police officer said the incident has come as a shock for the police as the number of weapons stolen was “big”.

