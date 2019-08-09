Jammu and Kashmir: Delhi lawyer files writ petition challenging scrapping of special status

A Delhi-based lawyer Shams Khwaja filed a writ petition in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday challenging the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019, which bifurcated the state into two separate Union Territories, as violative of the Indian Constitution.

Advertising

Pointing out that the legislation violated the Constitutional paradigm in terms of procedure, substantive law and jurisprudence, the petitioner said that it also violated Article 3 of the Indian Constitution. He said that the legislation undermines the mandate inherent in Article 2 and sabotages the federal structure, which is a salient feature of the structure of the Constitution.

Article 2 deals with admission or establishment of new states and Article 3 deals with the formation of new states, alteration of areas, boundaries or names of the existing states.

The petitioner, in his petition, submitted that the Government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir government have been very unfair to Jammu region and have exceeded their competent jurisdiction in enacting the legislation. He added that this was nowhere to suggest that Kashmir or Ladakh regions have been treated duly.

Advertising

In this context, he pointed to the “Statement of Reasons and Objects” of the legislation, saying the parameters noted for mooring it are sparsely populated in a given territory unit such as Ladakh, the impact of strife in regions having international borders with not very harmonious quarters. Furthermore, the realization of the right to self-determination was also taken cognizance of and acted upon by the respondents selectively, he added.

The right to self-determination is the spring of all democratic thoughts and processes, the petitioner submitted. This right has been very substantially realized though not in full measure in the favour of people of Ladakh, he said, adding that he has little grievance on that count.

However, the people of Jammu are the ones who have been refused realization of the same, not to speak of the oppressed people of Kashmir, the petitioner submitted. It is the duty of the government to provide good governance to the people of the land. He further said that it is the democratic right of the people to determine their prospects themselves – from policies of their state to implementation priorities and methodology etc., he added.

By not granting separate, independent ‘statehood’, they have belied a long-standing lawful expectation of the people of Jammu, he said. He described the entire exercise of enactment of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill, 2019 (and its implementation) discriminatory to the people of Jammu and their rights under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution, which provides for equality of all people before the law.

He sought the court’s directions declaring the said legislation ultra vires of the Indian Constitution, saying that the respondents by means of the Presidential Order of August 5 – the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, have illegally deprived the people of Jammu of their constitutionally recognized special status which had been given to them due to their bonding with the Union of India under special conditions. He added that in the alternative, the court shall direct grant of full and complete statehood to Jammu and restore the constitutional special provisions to them as existing previously.