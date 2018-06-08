Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in militant attack

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in militant attack

“Stand-off attack was made by terrorists on the patrol ahead of the LoC fence in Keran sector,” Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: June 8, 2018 4:34:44 am
Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed in militant attack The operation is in progress (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Archives)

A soldier was killed and another injured when militants opened fired at an Army patrol along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara’s Keran sector Thursday morning. “Stand-off attack was made by terrorists on the patrol ahead of the LoC fence in Keran sector,” Defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. “The troops retaliated and two soldiers suffered injuries,” he said.

“The injured soldiers were rushed to the base hospital in Dargmulla Kupwara. Later they were airlifted to Srinagar,” said a source. “One of them succumbed at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar”. Soon after the firing, the Army launched an operation to track the militants. “The operation is in progress,” the defence spokesperson said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now