scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case

J&K: Two militants killed in Shopian encounter

Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian on Tuesday evening following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

By: PTI | Srinagar | October 7, 2020 11:48:49 am
Shopian encounter, J&K encounter, Shopian encounter militants killed, militants killed in J&K, J&K newsTwo militants were killed in the encounter that lasted more than 12 hours, a police official said. {Express file photo}

Two unidentified militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a search operation at Sugan village in Zainapora area of Shopian on Tuesday evening following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Two militants were killed in the encounter that lasted more than 12 hours, a police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 07: Latest News

Advertisement