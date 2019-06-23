Jammu and Kashmir: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

Two militants have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Daramdora area of Shopian district in South Kashmir in the early hours of Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

Based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian.

A police official told new agency PTI that the militants fired at the forces when they were conducting the search. A gunbattle ensued between the forces and militants thereafter, the official added.

More details are awaited.