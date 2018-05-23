10 civilians injured in grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

In an another incident, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua. (AP photo) In an another incident, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua. (AP photo)

Several civilians were injured in a grenade attack in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara district on Wednesday. The area has been cordoned off. PTI quoted police as saying that 10 civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, sustained injuries in the attack which was carried out by militants today.

The militants hurled the bomb at a security forces patrol party at Goriwan Chowk in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir, they said. The resulting explosion caused injuries to the civilians, including the boy and a few women, police said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital from where four were referred to Srinagar for further treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched a search operation for the militants, police said.

Earlier in April, a grenade attack in Kulgam had left two policemen and one civilian injured.

Meanwhile, at least four civilians were killed and nine others injured in heavy shelling and firing by Pakistani Rangers on civilians areas along International Border in Kathua, Jammu and Samba sectors, PTI quoted police as saying.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd