Another infiltration bid by Pakistani militants foiled in J&K: BSF

The militants took advantage of darkness and high sarkanda growth and tried to enter J&K from Pakistan side, the spokesperson said. (FIle)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration attempt by militants from across the border into Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling it a second infiltration attempt that was foiled in less than a fortnight, a BSF spokesperson here said that alert troops along the International Border noticed movement by a group of five heavily armed militants.

The militants took advantage of darkness and high sarkanda growth and tried to enter J&K from Pakistan side, the spokesperson added.

The militants also fired at the BSF troops and were provided cover fire by Pakistani Rangers.

The BSF retaliated, compelling the militants to flee back to Pakistan side.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd