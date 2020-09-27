Another infiltration bid by Pakistani militants foiled in J&K: BSF

scorecardresearch
Calling it a second infiltration attempt that was foiled in less than a fortnight, a BSF spokesperson here said that alert troops along the International Border noticed movement by a group of five heavily armed militants.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: September 27, 2020 1:34:44 pm
bsf, pakistan militants, pakistan militants infiltration, pakistan militants samba sector, J&K infiltrationThe militants took advantage of darkness and high sarkanda growth and tried to enter J&K from Pakistan side, the spokesperson said. (FIle)

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration attempt by militants from across the border into Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The militants took advantage of darkness and high sarkanda growth and tried to enter J&K from Pakistan side, the spokesperson added.

The militants also fired at the BSF troops and were provided cover fire by Pakistani Rangers.

The BSF retaliated, compelling the militants to flee back to Pakistan side.

