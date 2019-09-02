Government: 93% of Jammu and Ladakh free from restrictions

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal said Monday that 93 per cent of restrictions had been lifted from Jammu and Ladakh and stated that mobile services had also been restored in all 10 districts of Jammu.

Cellular services in the region were totally suspended in five of the ten districts of Jammu region on August 5 in the wake of Centre’s move to scrap J&K special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

On Kashmir, Kansal said although primary and secondary schools had been functional, attendance was still low in some of the areas of the Valley. “Attendance in schools still low in some areas of Valley. However, all essential supplies to the Valley are being supplied continuously,” Kansal said.

“Public transport is returning on the road in Jammu and Ladakh. Landlines and mobile services have been made functional. The national highway continues to be normal,” Kansal further said.

Kansal also reiterated that all medical facilities and hospitals in the Valley were functioning normally. “Hospitals in the 10 districts of the Valley have nearly reported 200 major surgeries and 2000 deliveries since August 5. Major hospitals in Srinagar are also functioning normally,” Kansal said.

Kansal’s remark comes after chemists in Srinagar said their stocks were getting depleted and they were unable to order fresh stocks. A week ago, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had said there was no shortage of essential commodities and medicines in Kashmir.

Even, District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary also said that the Valley never ran out of medical stock. “All concerns and worries are deeply appreciated but we were not low on medical stocks even for a single day. No interruption in supplies. Still open to help individual cases, if any,” Shahid Choudhary had tweeted.