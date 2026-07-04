Cop among 4 killed in two separate road accidents in J-K

Two people, including a cop, were killed in an accident in Rajouri. (Representational image: ANI Video Grab)

A Special Police Officer and three others were killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

A car with SPO Shubam Kumar and his sister Rainu Choudhary collided with a bus head on at Bagnoti along the Jammu-Poonch National Highway in Rajouri on Friday.

Choudhary’s husband Rakesh Kumar and daughter Swati Choudhary also sustained serious injuries in the incident and are admitted to hospital.

In the second accident, Anurudh Singh and his son Deepak Kumar were killed when a load carrier fell into a deep gorge at Gulabgarh in Kishtwar district Friday.

Two other persons, Sapoot Singh and Ravinder Singh, were injured in the incident and are udnergoing treatment at the hospital.