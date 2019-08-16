Kashmir: Can’t jump the gun, Centre tells SC on ‘communication blackout’

The Centre Friday told the Supreme Court that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was “dynamic” but would be settled “in the course of the next few days”. During a hearing on petitions relating to the situation in the state, Attorney General K K Venugopal said it wasn’t proper to “jump the gun” at this time.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was hearing a petition filed by Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin seeking lifting of “communication blackout” in J&K. Appearing for Bhasin, Advocate Vrinda Grover said the paper was being published from Jammu but not from Srinagar due to “information blackout”.

To this, the A-G told the Court that there were no curbs on any publication, and there should be another reason for its delay.

The bench, meanwhile, rapped advocate M L Sharma for filing a “defective” petition challenging the amendments to Article 370. The CJI said his pleadings and prayers were not discernible, to which the lawyer sought for time to amend his petition.

The matter was adjourned Friday. When asked on the next hearing, the Court said it would take a call on the administrative side.