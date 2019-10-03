Kashmir leaders to be released from detention ‘one by one’: J-K Govenor’s advisor

Political leaders in Kashmir, who have been placed under house arrest for nearly 60 days as part of the lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir following the removal of Article 370, will be released from detention in a phased manner, an advisor to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik said.

Advertising

“Yes, one by one after analysis of every individual, they will be released,” Farooq Khan was quoted as saying by ANI when asked if Kashmiri leaders will be released from detention after Jammu region leaders.

On Wednesday, around a dozen top Opposition leaders of the Jammu region were allowed to move out of their homes to resume their political activities. The lifting of restrictions on movements of Jammu Opposition leaders came ahead of the first Block Development Council elections in the state, scheduled for October 24.

National Conference provincial president and former J&K minister Devender Rana, younger brother of Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State in the PMO, had told The Indian Express: “A senior police officer called me late Tuesday night, saying restrictions imposed on us have been lifted and now we are free to go anywhere and meet party workers.”

Sajjad Kitchloo, another former state minister and ex-NC lawmaker, and Javed Rana, a former MLC, too said restrictions imposed on their movements outside homes have been lifted. “Police personnel outside our residences have been withdrawn,’’ they said.