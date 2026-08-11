2 dozen schools in Jammu’s Rajouri closed, CRPF deployed. Reason: Stray dogs on biting spree

Referring to injuries to nine people after being bitten by “rabid/ferocious stray dogs” since Sunday, the ADC’s order read that these dogs “are reportedly still roaming freely in the area." (File Photo)

On Monday morning, as children in Kotranka block of Rajouri district in Jammu were getting ready to head to school, a notice dropped from the district administration. Announcing that nearly two dozen schools would remain closed for the day, the administration ordered deployment of police and CRPF personnel, along with an executive magistrate and village defence guards (VDGs).

The reason behind the high-level order was not a VIP visit or even a security threat in the border district. The decision was taken to capture stray dogs, which had allegedly bitten nine people over the last two days.

The directive, which affected both government and private schools across over half-a-dozen panchayats in the block, came from Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kotranka, Dil Mir Choudhary, after six people with dog bite injuries landed in a government health facility on Sunday, followed by three more on Monday.