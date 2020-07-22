J&K: Militant hideout busted in Rajouri; huge cache of arms, Pika gun, seized

The seizures included one Pike Rifle, a Chinese pistol, one local Pistol, besides an AK magazine and two pistol magazines among others. (Representational) The seizures included one Pike Rifle, a Chinese pistol, one local Pistol, besides an AK magazine and two pistol magazines among others. (Representational)

In a joint operation in the bordering Rajouri district, the Jammu Kashmir Police and the Indian Army busted a militant hideout and seized huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including a Pika gun.

A cordon and search operation was launched jointly by the two teams in Manysl area of Thanamandi following information during late hours of Tuesday. Rajouri SSP Chandan Kohli said “the entire area was kept under cordon and in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Searches were launched during which a militant hideout under a portion of dense bushes was busted.”

The seizures included one Pike Rifle, a Chinese pistol, one local Pistol, besides an AK magazine, two pistol magazines, 168 Pika rounds, 47 AK rounds, four pistol rounds, two UBGL grenades, one Binocular, eight Ammunition belts, one Antenna and a tape recorder.

“The area is still under searches and SDPO Thanamandi Sajjad Khan along with SHO Fareed Ahmed and officers of army’s Rashtriya Rifles are monitoring the operation,” the SSP said.

“The pro-active approach of forces and close synergy with all the sister agencies is playing it’s role and the nefarious designs of anti social elements are being foiled.” he added.

