Jammu and Kashmir: Railways announces curbs on services till Amarnath Yatra is over

The Railways has announced suspension of train services in its Qazigund-Banihal railway section for five hours daily till the Amarnath Yatra is over.

The Northern Railways has announced suspension of train services in its Qazigund-Banihal railway section for five hours daily till the Amarnath Yatra is over.

“It is pertinent to inform your good self that as per directions from your office, train operations will remain suspended between Qazigund- Banihal railway section from 1000 hrs to 1500hrs (cut off timing as per traffic advisory) w.e.f 3.7.2019 till completion of Amarnath Ji Yatra,” reads a letter sent by Railways’ Chief Area Manager(CAM) in Srinagar to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan.

