J-K: Three militants killed in Pulwama, youth dies in clashes with security forces at encounter site

Three militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and a youth died in clashes between stone-pelters and security personnel near the encounter site on Friday, PTI reported.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of militants, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Thumna village, a police official said. The security personnel managed to pinpoint the location of the ultras, who were holed up inside a house. However, the operation had to be delayed due to the presence of civilians in the house, he said.

A gunfight broke out between the security forces and the militants after all the civilians were evacuated. All the three ultras were killed, the official said.

Meanwhile, a mob started hurling stones at the security forces involved in the anti-militancy operation.

At least five people received pellet or bullet injuries in the security forces action against the protestors, the police official said. He said one of the injured, 16-year-old Faizaan Ahmad Khan, was declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

