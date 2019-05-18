Toggle Menu
Encounter between security forces, militants underway in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Last week, security forces killed a militant affiliated with Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), an Islamic State (IS) inspired group, in Shopian district. The slain militant was identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi alias Umaa, officials said.

The area has been cordoned off. (Representational)

An early morning encounter between militants and a joint team of security forces was reported in Pulwama district’s Awantipora, in south Kashmir on Saturday. Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter, “#Encounter is in #progress in #Awantipora. Further details will follow.”

The area has been cordoned off, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter. “Exchange of #fire between #securityforces & #terrorists at #Anantnag. Area under #cordon. Details shall follow,” they wrote.

However, no more details were given by the police.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

