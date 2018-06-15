J&K: Youth killed, two injured as protesters clash with security forces in Pulwama

Angry locals pelted stones at the forces. (Representational) Angry locals pelted stones at the forces. (Representational)

A youth succumbed to injuries in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama Friday after clashes broke out between protesters and security forces.

Clashes between the protesters and security forces erupted after villages accused Army personnel of conducting raids on their houses and thrashing the inmates. Angry locals took to streets to protest against the incident and pelted stones at the forces.

The Army retaliated by opening fire at the crowd during which three people were injured. The trio was rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries later.

