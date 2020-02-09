J&K ex-minister booked under PSA, 2 NC leaders freed

Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar

A day after four senior leaders, including two former Chief Ministers, were booked under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), the J&K administration on Saturday slapped the PSA against another top mainstream political leader.

The administration also released two National Conference leaders from detention.

PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar was on Saturday shifted to a house in the high-security Gupkar neighbourhood of Srinagar after being booked under PSA. A close confidant of PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti, Akhtar was arrested on August 5, on the day Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was revoked and the state bifurcated into Union Territories.

A heart patient, Akhtar was lodged in Srinagar’s MLA hostel along with several other mainstream political leaders. He is the fifth mainstream politician to be booked under the Public Safety Act in the last two days. Akhtar was earlier under preventive detention.

“Yes, he (Akhtar) has been booked under PSA,” a senior police officer told The Sunday Express. “He has been shifted from the MLA hostel and has been lodged in a bungalow at Gupkar.”

Meanwhile, the J&K administration released two National Conference leaders after six months. Former legislator and senior National Conference leader Mubarak Gul and former CM Omar Abdullah’s political advisor Tanveer Sadiq were released from the MLA hostel on Saturday.

Only six mainstream political leaders are now lodged in Srinagar’s MLA hostel. These include bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who was detained at the New Delhi airport when he was going abroad. He was instead sent to Srinagar where he was arrested.

The administration on Thursday booked former CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah under the PSA. Two senior political leaders — National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and PDP’s senior leader and Mufti’s uncle Sartaj Madni — were also booked under the law.

Akhtar has been shifted to the same house at Gupkar where Sagar and Madni have been lodged.

