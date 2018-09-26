Jammu and Kashmir: Polls will happen despite ‘dynastic’ political parties boycotting them, says Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

BJP national general secretary and in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Ram Madhav said on Tuesday that two dynastic political parties have boycotted the upcoming local body elections because they don’t want power to go outside their family.

“We have taken a pledge to conduct local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Two parties of the state which are dynastic parties and who have never wanted power to go out of their families have boycotted the elections. They thought if they won’t contest, who would conduct the elections,” said Madhav.

Addressing an event in memory of Deendayal Upadhyaya in Jaipur, he said polls would happen.

“We said to them, thank you. If you come, welcome; if you don’t come, thank you; but elections will happen. This is because we want that there shouldn’t be only 87 MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir but thousands of people’s representatives should be there below them,” said Madhav.

He added that the irony is such that today people are running out from those parties to contest in the elections after expressing their displeasure.

He said that th ordinary Kashmiri shouldn’t be subjected to ‘daily patriotism tests’ and that there are thousands of people in the Valley who are ready to unfurl the Indian flag.

