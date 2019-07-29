J-K Police seeks details of mosques in Srinagar, calls it ‘routine exercise’

The Jammu and Kashmir Police ordered its five superintendents of police in Srinagar to immediately submit details of mosques falling in their respective areas. The police officials added it was a “routine exercise”. The letter has been sent to all the SPs of Srinagar.

“Please provide details of mosques and their management falling within your respective jurisdictions as per enclosed proforma immediately for onward submission to higher authorities,” reads the order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal.

“It is an exercise only to update the basic beat book of the police stations. This exercise is done periodically,” the SSP told The Indian Express. He, however, maintained that the “timing of the letter is wrong”.

The letter comes a day after another letter, purportedly issued by the office of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Srinagar, asked its employees to stock ration and drinking water, not to keep their families in Kashmir, and to restrict leave due to the “emergency situation.”

The Ministry of Railways, however, immediately “revoked” the letter on Sunday and stated the officer “was not authorised to issue such a letter and did not have the approval of the competent authority to do so either”.