J&K police arrest JeM worker from Hakroi village

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an alleged over ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad Saturday from R S Pura sub division’s Chakroi village along the International Border.

The worker was identified as Mohammad Muzaffar Beigh of Handwara, police said.

The police added that after preliminary questioning, Beigh made important disclosures regarding his links with militants.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR against him under sections 13, 17, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), besides 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

