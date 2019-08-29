Jammu and Kashmir Police books five people for posting sensitive comments on Facebook

Jammu and Kashmir Police Thursday booked five people from Rajouri and Poonch districts for posting sensitive remarks on Facebook which allegedly have the potential to disturb the peace in the state and creating law and order problems.

Pointing out that all the accused are working abroad, Rajouri SSP Yougal Manhas said that they attracted the attention of the police during routine surveillance on social media platforms by them. The accused has been identified as Zaheer Chowdhary Kala and Imran Qazir (both from Rajouri), Zakir Shah Bukhari, Naziq Hussain alias Qazi Naziq and Sardar Tariq Khan alias Heart Broken – all three from Poonch.

They have been booked under sections of 153-A and 66-B of the IT Act, SSP Manhas said, adding that the legal proceedings against them have been initiated. The police will approach the External Affairs Ministry to get their passports cancelled to ensure their deportation to India, he added.

Ever since the Centre scrapped Article 370 and moved to bifurcate the state into two union territories on August 5, the number of people booked for making sensitive posts on social media has risen to seven. Earlier, the police had booked two people for making sensitive comments on Facebook posts in the district.

Significantly, the latest FIR has come less than 24 hours after Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration had on Wednesday night restored calling facility on mobile phone network in entire Jammu division, except Banihal. The districts where mobile phone network was restored included Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban.

Except for Poonch, where only BSNL cellular network has been restored, people in remaining districts have been allowed the facility extended by all cellular operators. The mobile calling facility was already available in Jammu, Reasi, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua districts, sources said, adding that the mobile internet services, however, continue to remain suspended all over Jammu division.