Jammu and kashmir: Police ask 5 Congress, Youth Congress leaders to stay at home

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday asked five Congress and Youth Congress leaders, including state party chief G A Mir and former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, to stay inside their houses.

The five leaders were earlier told to stay within their houses after the Centre’s August 5 move to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state of J&K. However, they were allowed to move out of their houses in October.

Mir said he, along with the other four leaders, had on Monday afternoon informed the security wing of the J&K Police of their plan to have meetings with senior party leaders at Udhampur, Ramban, Anantnag and Srinagar over their next two days beginning December 31. “Around 9.30 pm Monday, as officials from the security wing told us that we can go as per our plan, we conveyed our tour programme to party leaders in the four districts,” Mir said.

“However, on Tuesday morning, police men from concerned police stations came asking us to stay indoors,” Mir said, accusing the J&K administration of only allowing BJP leaders to do political activities.

Repeated attempts for comments from senior police officials went unanswered.

