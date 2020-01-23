Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi reviews projects worth Rs 24,000 crore

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 24,000 crore in various sectors being undertaken in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam participated in a video conference in the first PRAGATI interaction of the year, chaired by the Prime Minister, said an official release here. At the meeting, Prime Minister interacted with Union secretaries of various ministries and chief secretaries of the states and UTs through the PRAGATI initiative, it added.

Pointing out that the infrastructure projects pertained to sectors like railways, road transport and highways, petroleum and natural gas, the release said that during the interaction, the Prime Minister asked for the present status of these projects and directed participants to expedite completion.

He also reviewed performance in the context of grievances related to insurance schemes under the department of Financial Services – the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

