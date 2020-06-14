J&K: Army jawan killed, 2 injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch district

The officials also said that the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were yet to be clarified. (Representational) The officials also said that the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were yet to be clarified. (Representational)

An Army personnel was killed and two others were injured after Pakistani troops opened fire and resorted to shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

This is the third fatality this month due to Pakistani firing and shelling on forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

The firing, officials said today, took place in Shahpur-Kerni sector on Saturday night, prompting the Army to strongly retaliate.

Three Army personnel were injured and were immediately evacuated to hospital, where one of them succumbed to injuries, the officials added.

The officials also said that the casualties suffered by the Pakistani Army in the retaliatory action were yet to be clarified.

Three days ago, an Army soldier was killed and a civilian injured in Mendhar sector after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at various places in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said a few houses were damaged in Nowshera sector due to the “intense” mortar shelling along the LoC in Rajouri district and later in Poonch’s Balakote sector. The Indian troops retaliated befittingly, he added.

On June 4, havaldar P Mathiazhagan was killed in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while on June 10, Naik Gurcharan Singh lost his life in a similar firing incident in Rajouri sector.

