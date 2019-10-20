Two jawans, civilian killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Kupwara

Toggle Menu
Three civilians were also injured in the firing, officials told PTI. Two houses were damaged in the incident, they added.

Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control in Poonch. (PTI Photo)

Two soldiers and a civilian were killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, PTI reported Sunday. Three civilians were also injured in the firing, officials told the news agency. Two houses were damaged in the incident, they added.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old woman was killed due to unprovoked mortar shelling from the Pakistani side and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has seen a spike this year. The months of July, August, and September saw more  combined violations than in the same months in the last two years.

Last week, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh had said Pakistan is trying to push in militants to keep the Valley in turmoil after India in August removed the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Terrorist training camps are still active across the border and Pakistan is trying to provide them all kinds of support, including weapons, he said, adding that the recent air-dropping of weapons in Punjab with the help of drones was a step in that direction. He assured that the Army was competent and fully prepared to foil all such designs.

In 2019, there have been 296 ceasefire violations in July, 307 in August and 292 in September. There were 68 violations in July in 2017 and 13 in 2018, 108 violations in August in 2017 and 44 in 2018, and for September 2017 and 2018, the figures stood at 101 and 102, respectively.

