Jammu and Kashmir: In a first, PSA detainees in jails outside UT to be released

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Monday revoked the detention of 36 detainees in jails within J&K, and the detentions of at least 30 more in jails outside the UT are being revoked. All detainees were held under the Public Safety Act, 1978.

Since early March, more than 100 PSA detainees have been released. However, this is the first time that detainees in jails outside the state are being released.

Those to be freed are from jails in UP and Haryana.

As per official figures, 532 persons were booked under the Act between August 5 and October 24, including 53 in Jammu. Out of these, 413 orders issued under the Act have been executed, in the same time period.

The Act allows the government to detain a person without trial for three to six months.

As many as 31 detainees in different jails across the UT were released on March 30. Of the 31, 17 were from Kashmir and 14 from the Jammu division.

Of the 36 released Monday, 9 detainees are from Baramulla, 7 from Kulgam, 5 from Kupwara, 3 each from Shopian, Srinagar and Pulwama, 2 from Kathua and 1 each from Bandipore, Budgam, Ramban and Rajouri.

Not all detainees released Monday were booked in connection with the August 5 clampdown, where several political leaders and party workers were detained in the run-up to the scrapping of Article 370. All are however, booked under the PSA.

Before the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister, a list with names of 14 individuals in jails outside J&K and 88 individuals within the UT was circulated through different districts, seeking approvals with regard to who could be released.

Transportation of the prisoners remains a concern with the authorities. Official sources said “passes will be arranged for those released to travel.”

Following a March 23 Supreme Court order to all states and UTs, J&K set up its high-level committee to include the Executive chairman State Legal Services Authority, Principal Secretary Home as well DGP J&K police. This committee, as per SC directions, will determine the class of prisoners who could be released on parole for four to six weeks to avoid overcrowding in jails, so as to safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

