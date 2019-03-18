J&K: One soldier killed in ceasefire violation along LoC; three others injured

Toggle Menu
A defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the area around 5.30 am. The Indian army retaliated effectively and firing from across the LoC stopped at 7.15 am.

Earlier, Pakistani troops had restored to mortar shelling and small as fire in the area on Sunday. It had continued used till late night. (Representational Image)

An army soldier was killed and three others injured in Battal area on Monday morning as Pakistani troops continued unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani sector of border Rajouri district.

Identifying the deceased soldier as Karamjeet Singh, sources said that the firing has now stopped. The injured were evacuated to hospital.

Earlier, Pakistani troops had restored to mortar shelling and small as fire in the area on Sunday. It had continued used till late night.

