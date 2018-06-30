J&K on high flood alert; 3 dead in rain-related incidents in Jammu

River Jhelum flows above the critical mark after heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Naveed Iqbal) River Jhelum flows above the critical mark after heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: Naveed Iqbal)

Jammu and Kashmir authorities Saturday issued a flood alert in low-lying areas of central Kashmir as the water level in river Jhelum and its tributaries started flowing above danger level due to torrential rains. The administration, for a day, ordered the closure of schools across the Valley and have asked people to be prepared for evacuation. The Srinagar district administration has also put out helpline numbers for the people to reach out.

Follow J&K rains LIVE Updates here

In Jammu region, at least three persons, including a woman, were killed and nearly a dozen houses damaged in rain-related incidents in different districts, officials said today. Due to rain, nearly a dozen ‘kacha’ houses were also damaged, while 28 cattle perished in different districts, especially in the areas in the Chinab Valley over the past three days.

Governor NN Vohra calls an emergency meeting

Following the alert, Governor NN Vohra on Saturday chaired an emergency meeting at Raj Bhawan to discuss the situation in Kashmir.

Criticising the PDP-BJP government, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a tweet, raised questions on the government’s measures taken to avoid flood situations in Kashmir. “What was the PDP-BJP government doing after the devastating floods of 2014? What happened to the dredging of the Jehlum? Why was the carrying capacity of the flood channel not increased? Where did the money go.”

Amarnath yatra frequently disrupted

Amarnath Yatra 2018: Third batch of pilgrims leave amid heavy rains Amarnath Yatra 2018: Third batch of pilgrims leave amid heavy rains

The Amarnath Yatra is also facing frequent disruptions due to heavy rains and inclement weather. However, over 2,000 pilgrims who were stranded in Udhampur, left for the Pahalgam base camp this morning. Officials said over 5,000 pilgrims from various parts of the country had reached Jammu to participate in the yatra. Despite incessant rains, the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced as per schedule on June 28 after several hours of delay. However, the pilgrimage faced frequent disruptions owing to continuous rainfall.

The 60-day yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 26 coinciding with the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ festival.

Six people stranded in overflowing Tawi river

Rescue team in river Tawi in Kashmir. (Source: ANI)_ Rescue team in river Tawi in Kashmir. (Source: ANI)_

According to an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the water level at Ram Munshi Bagh (RMB) in the heart of the Srinagar has touched danger mark while it was constant at Sangam on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir.

As the downpour intensified in the past few days, water level crossed the flood declaration level of 21 feet at Sangam in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. Six people stranded in overflowing Tawi river were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Jammu Civil Defence teams on Friday.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel help pilgrims cross difficult terrain. (Source: Twitter/ANI) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel help pilgrims cross difficult terrain. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

The rains also triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places, however, timely action by the authorities ensured, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway connecting the Valley with the rest of the country, remains open.

Construction of 48 MW hydel project washed away

Due to flash floods, the construction of the 48 MW hydel project at Lower Kalnai, a tributary of Chenab river in Doda district was washed away. Sources told the Indian express that apart from the bund, several equipments, including earthmovers, were washed away. Heavy damage has been caused to the project site.

The rising water levels induced fear among the valley residents of a re-run of 2014 floods that caused widespread devastation and left over 300 persons dead. Even though the weather is likely to improve today, the Met department has predicted more rain and have asked people to stay vigilant.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd